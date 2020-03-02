NASHVILLE—Senator Steve Southerland (R-Morristown) received the Conservative Achievement Award for his strong voting record from the American Conservative Union (ACU).
The group rated lawmakers based on selected bills that focus on Ronald Reagan’s fiscal and economic positions, his social and cultural perspectives, and his focus on government integrity.
“I am honored to have received an award from the ACU for my commitment to voting for the principles of limited government and personal freedom,” said Sen. Southerland. “Voting for the values that my constituents hold most dear will always be something that I’m proud of.”
The American Conservative Union believes that the Constitution of the United States is the best political charter yet created by men for governing themselves. It is their belief that the Constitution is designed to guarantee the free exercise of the inherent rights of the individual through strictly limiting the power of government.
