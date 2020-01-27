NEWPORT—Clifton (Pud) Valentine will lead the Newport Rescue Squad during 2020. Valentine, a longtime member of the group, was sworn into office on Friday, Jan. 11, during the organization’s annual banquet at squad headquarters.
Scott Stewart, state Rescue Squad leader, also swore in Valentine’s fellow officers: First Lt. Jason Freshour, 2nd Lt. Ronnie Webb, Secretary Karen Chambers, Treasurer Steve Mantooth, Warrant Officer Newell (Hop) Byrd, Sgt.-at-Arms Tyler Shepard, Historian Larry Holt, Chaplain Charles Mitchell, Parliamentarian J.B. Etherton, Unit Director Roger Nease, and Training Officer Jason Freshour.
In his annual Captain’s Report, Valentine highlighted the group’s contributions to Cocke County during 2019, noting the group answered a total of 406 calls during the year. The monetary value of the group’s community service hours totaled over $80,000 for the year.
State Rep. Jeremy Faison was the evening’s keynote speaker and shared information about the state government with the group, calling attention to the drop in unemployment in the past few years. “Cocke County’s unemployment stands at about 4 percent,” Faison said.
“Tennessee was recently voted the third Most Friendly State,” he continued. “Teachers have received pay raises. We have TN Promise in place, and we now have adults going back to school for more training. A total of $222 million was spent on economic development last year, and we put $25 million back into the budget last year to help deal with the state’s mentally ill. The number of opioid prescriptions has dropped 30 percent in the last five years.
“Our biggest deposit will be into public education,” Faison said. “Coming up in 2020 will be a solid investment into K-12 education.”
Faison pointed out that over the past decade, $782 million in taxes has been cut, and the state has over $1 billion in its “rainy day fund.”
Bucky Ayers and Valentine presented several special awards to squad members, including a special mention to the 55 years of service J.C. Hill has given the group.
At the close of the evening, Newport Mayor Roland A. Dykes III presented Valentine with a $12,000 from the City of Newport and Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger added a check for $25,000 from the county.
Rev. Zane Stuart provided the invocation, and Tip Brown emceed the event.
