NEWPORT—Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning an altercation on Sunday, Feb. 9. While en route, Patrolman Paul Weber was advised that an individual involved in the altercation left the scene and drove toward Goody’s.
Ptl. Weber said he located the vehicle in question and learned the registration tag was for another vehicle.
At that time, officers approached the driver, identified as Helena Owen, 44, Morristown, who had an active warrant for her arrest.
Ptl. Weber said as he asked Owen to step out of the vehicle, she refused to comply with commands and told officers she was not going to jail.
According to the report, Ptl. Weber said he then opened the car door and that’s when Owen became “combative” and resisted arrest.
While officers were attempting to place Owen under arrest, she reportedly kicked officers and scratched Ptl. Weber’s hand.
After a brief struggle, Owen was apprehended. A subsequent search of her purse revealed a baggie that contained 19 grams of marijuana.
Owen was charged with violation of probation, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, and assault.
