NEWPORT—Jackie Wayne Wilson, 40, Garden Drive, is facing several charges including evading arrest and possession of schedule II following a lengthy vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Deputy Blake Cupp was assisting Lt. Michael Whitmer with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop on Dark Hollow Road Wednesday morning.
The driver of the gray Honda, identified as Wilson, turned onto Hooper Highway.
Deputy Cupp said he pursued Wilson into Sevier County before Wilson turned on Highway 454 and then on to Old Newport Highway and Jones Cove Road.
The pursuit continued back into Cocke County when Wilson turned on Bogard Road.
The pursuit came to an end after Deputy Brock Hannah set up spike strips near Triple Creek Campground that struck Wilson’s vehicle.
Wilson was then taken into custody after a “short struggle.”
Deputies subsequently searched the vehicle and found a backpack that had a large baggie that contained nearly two ounces of methamphetamine, 1.34 grams of marijuana, scales, small baggies, cut straws, needles and brass knuckles.
A passenger, identified as Dalton Breeden, 21, was also detained at the scene and served with a warrant. Breeden told deputies that he wanted out of the vehicle during the pursuit but Wilson would not let him.
Wilson was charged with evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II, reckless endangerment, simple possession, resisting arrest, driving while license revoked, unlawful carrying of weapon and kidnapping.
