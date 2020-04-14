NEWPORT—On one of their clean up/fix up days at the Cocke County Memorial Building the American Legion Post 41 found a unique version of their National Emblem.
The “find” was an airbrushed, approximately 3’ by 4’, American Legion Emblem on canvas, in sad shape. There is not much information on how the Post received the banner but there are clues about its origin.
David Mills, Commander of Post 41 said, “We found it when we were able to get access to the building and discovered it has a lot of damage to the paint. We do know that it was made between 1986 and 1987. Written around the emblem are the words, ‘We Need You, You Need Us’, and signed by then National Commander, James P. Dean.”
They also found that each part of the emblem had a specific meaning,
• The rays of the sun form the background of our proud emblem and suggests the Legion’s principles will dispel the darkness of violence and evil.
• The wreath forms the center, in loving memory of those brave comrades who gave their lives in the service of the United States that liberty might endure.
• The star, victory symbol of World War I, also symbolizes honor, glory and constancy. The letters “U.S.” leave no doubt as to the brightest star in the Legion’s star.
• The larger of two outer rings stands for the rehabilitation of our sick and disabled comrades. The smaller inside ring denotes the welfare of America’s children.
• The smaller of two inner rings set upon the star represents service to our communities, states and the nation. The larger outer ring pledges loyalty to Americanism.
• The words American Legion tie the whole together for truth, remembrance, constancy, honor, service, veterans’ affairs and rehabilitation, children and youth, loyalty, and Americanism.
“Because of the importance of the emblem and its message I decided to contact Myra Amason, art teacher at Cocke County High School after I saw the excellent work she did for the DAV on the building mural,” David continued.
“About a month ago I sent her an e mail to ask about restoring the painting and she had me drop it off at the school for her to look at it. She told me it could not be repaired but that she could replicate the painting if we would like her to do that.
“We agreed that she could replicate it just a little smaller than the original, and we also had her and the two students that helped her work on it (Bella Woods and Misty Ellis) sign it. When it was finished, we had it framed.”
At the March meeting of Post 41, Mrs. Amason and the two students presented the finished emblem to the members. The artwork is an excellent reproduction of the original. Commander Mills presented Mrs. Amason a check for $300 for the Cocke County High School art program and thanked her and the two students for their wonderful work.
This new emblem will be hung, beside the original, on display in the Post’s hall. If you would like to see it or have any information about how the Post received it please contact David Mills, Commander at (423) 237-6896.
