NEWPORT—The Cocke County Legislative Body recently made the decision to fill the position of County Attorney, this after previous attorney Brittany Wild Vick resigned.
Attorney Melissa Gossman will become the new county attorney. Gossman recently moved to Tennessee to be closer to her family.
Prior to relocating to Tennessee, Gossman worked as an Assistant Legal Counsel with the State of Ohio and had been responsible for determining whether local governments were in compliance with all local, state and federal laws.
In addition, Gossman has extensive experience in legal research, fraud investigations and traveled throughout Ohio educating on Public Record Laws. Gossman is licensed to practice in both Tennessee and Ohio.
The three applicants that applied for the position of county attorney were all from out of state.
Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger said the county can contract with out of county attorneys.
Mayor Ottinger recommended Gossman for the position at Thursday’s County Legislative Body meeting.
The board voted unanimously to hire her as the new county attorney.
Vick has agreed to assist Gossman with the transition into her new position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.