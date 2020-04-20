DEL RIO—This is a story filled with love, tears, tragic loss, inspirational giving, and hope. It is the story of Garen Blanchard.
It is a story of two parts, the first starting with his birth and the second beginning at the moment of his sudden death in October of 2018 at age 36.
The son of Brenda and Sam Blanchard of Del Rio, Garen lived the life of a typical little boy, going to Parrottsville Elementary School, graduating from Cocke County High School in 2000, and then heading to UT where he majored in Criminal Justice. Later he earned his Master’s degree from MTSU.
He was in Paris at the Millenium on his 18th birthday, touring with a band, playing the tuba.
He was a strong-willed fellow, one who seemed more determined than others to succeed, perhaps because of his many health problems. He played football as a kid, went fishing and sledding. His parents did not helicopter.
He worked as a probation officer in Tennessee for several years, before becoming a DCS case worker in Buncombe County, North Carolina, driving back and forth to work.
His passion was Steel Away Home, a canine rescue operation. “He drove the rescue van,” says older sister Lori, a teacher at Cosby Elementary School. “He loved this work and would take animals to no-kill shelters out of state.”
He was also engaged to marry.
“He loved to volunteer,” recalls Lori. “After the Gatlinburg fires, he volunteered and met his fiancee that way. She had lost her house in the fires. They discovered a shared love of hiking and he gave her one of Dad’s walking sticks.”
From birth, Garen dealt with ocular albinism, a condition in which the eyes do not filter light. He also had nystagmus, another eye condition in which one’s eyes twitch constantly. In Garen’s case, his eyes twitched side to side.
He was also a hemophiliac, a “free bleeder,” a condition which continues to puzzle the family. Supposedly inherited, only a very distant female cousin has been determined to have that condition.
As an adult, he faced the onset of diabetes.
But nothing daunted Garen. He lived his life to the fullest, every day, and, in a sense, continues to do so.
In October of 2018, Garen and his fiancee met at Bass Pro and while there he developed a headache, one so severe he couldn’t drive home. She contacted his parents, who set out for Bass Pro immediately. But by the time they arrived, he was unconscious.
Initially Garen was taken to LeConte Medical Center. “At first we thought he had suffered a severe drop in his blood sugar,” says Lori, “but learned that wasn’t the problem. He was bleeding on the brain and was transferred immediately to UT Hospital in Knoxville. His hemophilia made the situation more urgent.
But Garen’s death did not end his life. You see, Garen was an organ donor.
On Sunday before his death, he had spent the day kayaking and visiting with his family, “like we always do,” says Lori Blanchard. “Two days later we were saying our last goodbyes.”
Because of his numerous health problems, only his heart and kidneys were acceptable for transplant.
“They couldn’t use his lungs because of fibroid issues. These were sent to the National Institute of Health for research. His stomach and intestines were also sent for research because he had undergone gastric bypass surgery about two years earlier. And his liver could not be used because hemophilia is housed there. It would be like giving someone else hemophilia,” explained Lori.
But Garen’s gifts saved the lives of three people, including Jim Hylton of Kingsport, who desperately needed a working heart. A woman in northern Georgia received one kidney and the second went to yet another recipient.
With the passing days and months, the need to make contact with the recipients of Garen’s life-saving organs grew. In February of 2019, Lori wrote TN Donor Services to begin the process of contact. “I heard from the woman in Georgia in June,” said Lori, “and from the heart recipient later. Even though he wrote his letter in July, I did not receive it until February of 2020.” The family still hasn’t heard from the third recipient.
On Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, the Blanchard family—dad Sam, mom Brenda, sister Lori, and cousin Steve—went to Farmer’s Daughter in Greeneville where an emotional meeting occurred.
“We had dinner together,” said Lori. “He brought a ton of family with him. He’s 63 years old, unmarried.”
According to Lori, “I could not imagine picking a more perfect, more gracious recipient. He’s so grateful, so humble, so appreciative. We just hugged him and didn’t want to let him go.”
Hylton’s condition was very critical when the call came that a heart was available. “The transplant took place at Vanderbilt University. His family said they were expecting to receive a call that he had died. Instead, as soon as the operation was over Garen’s heart started right up,” said Lori.
“We told him, ‘You’re family now, whether you want to be or not. You got the best part of Garen.”
