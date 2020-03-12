NEWPORT—A Newport man is in custody following a brief vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash on Woodson Road Monday night.
Newport Police officials identified the male as Eric D. Campbell, 46, Travis Way.
On Monday, Newport Sgt. Derek Wright said he attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop near Rankin Road due to the vehicle following too closely to another vehicle.
As Sgt. Wright activated his emergency lights the driver of the vehicle, identified as Campbell, drove around the vehicle in front of him “erratically” and sped away.
Sgt. Wright said Campbell reached speeds up to 80 mph in a 20 mph residential area.
The vehicle pursuit came to end after Campbell crashed into a shed at a residence on Woodson Road. However, Campbell then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
According to the report, Sgt. Wright pursued Campbell giving him verbal commands to stop. During the foot pursuit Campbell reportedly “stiffed armed” Sgt. Wright knocking him to the ground.
Sgt. Wright said he struck Campbell several times with his baton and then pepper sprayed him before he was able to apprehend him.
According to the report, Campbell had an odor of alcohol about his person and his speech was slurred.
Officers searched the vehicle and said there was an odor of alcohol inside the car.
Campbell said he was injured during the pursuit and was taken to Newport Medical Center for treatment.
He is facing charges of speeding, following too close, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving under the influence, failure to yield, vandalism $1,000-$10,000, assault, expired driver’s license, resisting arrest, violation of parole and he was served with an active warrant for theft of property.
