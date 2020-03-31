NEWPORT—Members of the Cocke County Retired Teachers Association learned about the highly successful NJROTC program during the group’s March meeting at East TN Coffee Company.
Chief Warrant Officer David McCuiston and two cadets, Max Hammonds and Seth Lawson, shared information about the program with the retired teachers.
CWO McCuiston began the program by emphasizing that ROTC is not a recruitment program. Although several cadets do enter the military after high school graduation, enlistment is not a goal of the program. “Recruiters are allowed to talk with the cadets, and we have had graduates who entered the military return and share their experiences with our students.”
“The ROTC program focuses on citizenship and leadership,” said McCuiston. “We follow a circle of leadership program and use the Bible a lot. The program focuses on character development, vision, mission, goal setting, plan of action, and daily agenda.”
“We believe lifelong learning is the key to success. We do a lot of life coaching,” he continued.
McCuiston told the group the cadets accrued “about” 7,000 hours of community service last year. “They love to volunteer to help at local events. They also raise about $5,000 each year to augment what the Navy gives them. That allocation is down this year because of cutbacks,” he added.
McCuiston told the group the ROTC members have earned trophies than any other school organization. “We go into a competition expecting to win,” he explained “Usually we’re first place overall. We have a reputation for winning. This year we hope to go to Daytona for national competition April 30—May 4 against over 50 schools from over the country.”
For competition, a group of 15 cadets arrive at school at 6:00 a.m. for an hour’s practice before school.
After McCuiston’s remarks, Hammonds and Lawson addressed the group.
Hammonds said he decided to join the ROTC program while in eighth grade. “I was drawn to the military at a young age,” said Hammonds, who, like Lawson, is a senior. “The program has set me up for success. It has helped with develop public speaking skills. I’ve always wanted to attend one of our country’s military academies and have a seat at the Merchant Marine Academy. I’m also waiting to hear from the Naval Academy.”
Lawson said he, too, was influenced by the military service of family members, including an uncle, who served in the Marine Corps, a grandfather who was in the Navy, and his two sisters who were in the ROTC program.
He looks forward to attending the Citadel next year. “Being in ROTC for me has been a process of self discovery,” Lawson said. “It was the best decision I have ever made.”
During the organization’s business session, members unanimously voted to sponsor delegates to Boys and Girls State from both Cosby and Cocke County High Schools. They later voted unanimously to do this on an annual basis.
Dr. Janie Brown, Marcia Hill, and Mary Ann Clark were named as a nominating committee.
Reba Faye Sane introduced her guest, retired teacher Virginia Smith.
Log In
