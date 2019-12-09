NEWPORT—A Newport man who was being sought for a number of burglaries is now in custody, according to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the male as Douglas Aaron Shropshire, 29, Applewood Way. He was taken into custody on Friday, Dec. 6.
According to the report filed by Sgt. Max Laughter, Shropshire was wanted in connection with a series of thefts and burglaries throughout the Cosby and Newport area.
The warrants stated Shropshire stole a number of items from residences on Peachie Way, Dairy Road, Rocky Top Road and River Chase Trail. The incidents dated as far back as September 2019.
Shropshire was charged with theft of property over $1,000 (three counts), burglary, theft over $500 and violation of probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.