COCKE COUNTY—The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) and members of six volunteer fire departments will install smoke alarms across Cocke County starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The smoke alarm canvass is part of the SFMO’s “Get Alarmed, Tennessee” program which aims to prevent fire deaths across Tennessee through the installation of smoke alarms and fire prevention education.
Since the program began in November 2012, volunteers from over 530 Tennessee fire departments and civic organizations have distributed over 217,000 working smoke alarms across the Volunteer State.
Since the program’s inception, working smoke alarms installed through “Get Alarmed” has alerted 279 people.
The program has recently been renewed for 2020.
Members of the Long Creek, Parrottsville, Cosby, Newport, Cocke County, and Grassy Fork fire departments will participate in the event.
Specific areas in the county will be canvassed, and firefighters install the smoke alarms for homeowners.
The event will end at 12 p.m.
Each fire department and firefighter will have official identification and clothing on during the canvass, and many will be in fire trucks.
