NEWPORT—Cocke County 2019 Fairest of the Fair Ashlyn Campbell is just about packed and ready to leave for the State Fairest of the Fair pageant.
Ashlyn will represent the local organization at the state competition Thursday—Sunday, Jan. 16-19. This year’s event will be held at Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro.
Ashlyn, 18, captured the local crown last July on a rainy night.
She, accompanied by local pageant director Kellye Stokely, and fair officials Sue Henry and Libbye Strange, will leave Thursday, Jan. 16.
Shortly after her arrival in Murfreesboro, Ashlyn will join her fellow contestants to practice for the state pageant.
That evening is the Queen’s Party, a dinner for the outgoing State Fairest of the Fair.
She’s looking forward to Friday morning when she will be interviewed by the judges. “The interview is my favorite part,” said Ashlyn.
The pageant will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon and will find Ashlyn wearing a stunning red formal gown.
On Saturday morning, she along with several other contestants will join last year’s winner in the delivery of puzzles, shampoo, conditioner, and socks to residents of Murfreesboro nursing homes. “This is something new,” she explained.
“Last year’s winner adopted as her platform “Elderly Orphans,” residents of nursing homes who have no visitors, no family, no one to care for them. I’m really excited to be a part of this project,” she continued.
Saturday evening, representatives of Tennessee’s fairs will gather for the annual awards banquet. Ashlyn will be there to accept any awards the local fair might receive.
A 2019 Cocke County High School graduate, Ashlyn is now a General Studies student at Walters State Community College.
She attends Crossroads Church.
Ashlyn is the granddaughter of Ronnie and Janie Campbell of Newport.
