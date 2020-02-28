NEWPORT—A Cosby couple was taken into custody after Newport Police officers found two firearms and drugs inside their vehicle on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Newport Patrolman Paul Weber said he stopped the vehicle for speeding on Rankin Road Thursday morning. Upon approaching the vehicle, Ptl. Weber said he detected an odor marijuana coming from inside the car.
Ptl. Weber came in contact with the driver, identified as Eric L. Johnson, 28, Deer Foot Road, who did not have a valid Tennessee Driver’s License. Johnson was then placed under arrest.
While placing Johnson in handcuffs, Ptl. Weber said he found a bottle that contained methamphetamine inside Johnson’s pocket.
According to the report, Ptl. Weber conducted an inventory of the vehicle where he found a large jar that contained 6.3 grams of methamphetamine in the passenger side floor board, a baggie that contained .3 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and two firearms.
Johnson and a female passenger, identified as Misty L. Dixon, 28, Quail Rooster Drive, were both charged with possession of schedule II, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
