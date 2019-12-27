COSBY—The Cocke County Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the Cosby community just before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
According to reports, the fire began in the near the stove in the kitchen of the residence. The home belongs to Deann Hines and is attached to the Our Place Book and Coffee Shop.
Although the kitchen was totally destroyed and the house inundated with heavy smoke damage, the shop did not sustain damage.
Cocke County Fire Department was assisted by Cosby Fire Department and Grassy Fork Fire Department in containing the fire.
