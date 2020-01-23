NEWPORT—A Newport couple were arrested by the Newport Police Department after they were found in possession of methamphetamine at McDonald’s on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Newport Police officers identified the couple as Jerry Belcher, 41, and Tracy Garver, 37. They were each charged with possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia. Garver was also served with an active warrant for failure to appear.
On Tuesday, officers were dispatched to McDonald’s in reference to a male and female, who were sitting in a vehicle, possibly under the influence.
Patrolman Paul Weber and Sgt. Derek Wright came in contact with the driver, identified as Belcher, who reportedly concealed a needle in his palm.
According to the police report, Belcher denied owning the needle and told officers he found the needle in the parking lot.
Officers then detained Belcher and Garver to conduct an investigation.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed more needles that were in the passenger seat where Garver was sitting. Officers also found a baggie of .3 grams of methamphetamine sitting in the center console.
Both Garver and Belcher denied ownership. However, both were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
