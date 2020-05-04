NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing a pair of charges following a traffic accident on Saturday, May 2.
Deputy Brock Hannah was dispatched to the area of New Cave Church Road to investigate a vehicle accident. While en route, dispatch advised the suspected vehicle fled the scene toward Cosby Highway.
The Newport Police Department found the vehicle operated by Sean Michael Watson, 29, Splashaway Road, at a residence on New Cave Church Road.
Deputy Hannah arrived at the residence where he spoke with Watson, who said while he was driving on New Cave Church Road, a dog allegedly ran out in front of him and he swerved to avoid striking the animal.
According to the report, the van that Watson was driving reportedly rolled over but landed back on its wheels. Watson then fled the scene.
Deputy Hannah reported Watson had an odor of alcohol about his person. When questioned if he had consumed alcohol, Watson admitted to drinking wine and smoking marijuana.
Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Watson and he performed poorly on all test given. Watson was then detained without further incident.
A subsequent search of his person revealed a small bag of green, leafy substance. Watson was charged with driving under the influence, possession of schedule VI, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a revoked license.
