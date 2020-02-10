NEWPORT—Early Voting for the Super Tuesday Presidential Primary begins Wednesday at the Courthouse Annex in the Cocke County Election Commission office, at 360 E. Main Street in Newport.
In 2018, the election commission extended Early Voting until at least 5 p.m. on all weekdays. They remind voters that this year once again the election commission will offer Early Voting through 5 p.m. weekdays instead of 4 p.m.
Early Voting hours beginning Wednesday are weekdays 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. and Saturday mornings 8:30 a.m. though noon. There will be no Early Voting on Sundays and no Early Voting on Presidents’ Day, February 17.
The last day for Early Voting is Tuesday, February 25. Early Voting will be open even later on the last two nights through 6 p.m. on February 24 and February 25.
Registered voters must show a photo ID issued by the Tennessee or federal government (such as a Tennessee Driver License with photo or Carry Permit, VA card, or Passport). Out-of-state driver licenses cannot be accepted. Registered voters are not required to bring their voter registration cards.
CLOTHING REGARDING CANDIDATES IS PROHIBITED: State law prohibits campaign activity within 100-feet of the doors of the Courthouse Annex and inside the polling area during Early Voting.
Any clothing for or against any current political candidate or political issue is prohibited within 100’ of the Courthouse Annex during Early Voting. Such clothing or campaign items must be removed or covered up before entering the polling area.
The election commission reminds voters that winter weather can be unpredictable in East Tennessee. Any person concerned about unpredictable weather on Super Tuesday, March 3, is encouraged to consider Early Voting during the 11 days it’s available, or if you qualify, voting by-mail. For more information on absentee voting by-mail, call 623-2042. The deadline to request a by-mail ballot is February 25.
Sample Ballots for the Presidential Preference Primary are available at the election commission office and online at CockeCountyElection.org. Because this election is a Primary, voters must choose Republican or Democratic when appearing to vote.
Registered voters may update their addresses before or during Early Voting. All address changes are strongly encouraged before or by the end of Early Voting.
If a voter waits until Election Day to change his/her address, the voter will have to fill-out additional paperwork and may have to travel to a different precinct.
Voters may call or visit the office for more information or update their addresses online by completing an updated voter registration application on GoVoteTN.com.
Voting hours on Election Day, March 3, are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all precincts in Cocke County.
