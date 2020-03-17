It doesn’t seem like 40 years have past since I would catch a glimpse of thin and young Terry Baxter at the 4-H and FFA shows in Cocke County.

The Arthur and Jackie Baxter family is just up the road from me close to Newport. Because I travel the Cosby Highway I’m crossing their farm about everyday, and it’s still thriving thanks to the boys, Freddy and Terry. They learned well from their parents.

Terry doesn’t talk about it, but I know he has overcome severe physical obstacles caused by arthritis when he was a youth. You can’t tell it much by his vigor today even as he has aged to 55.

We talked about how his mom has recovered well from a December 14, 2019 fall at home that broke a hip. Arthur, who turned 89, is still farming too. What I call the family farm is about 70 acres where they tend 35 Angus and Limousin cattle. But they have other farmland, too.

The farm I visited to find Terry is off Allen Chapel Road: The former Ed Ragan farm later was owned by Sammy Denton, who sold it to the Baxters in 2003.

This farm is about 30 acres with a 3,600 square feet modern barn and small house. The neighbors, all good folks, include Mike and Missy Kirkpatrick, and Marin Southerland.

Terry tells me that at one time the Baxter’s Cosby Highway farm was 170 acres. His Dad, Chester Baxter, started it. You knew Arthur’s brother, Alvin, and more famous for running the Boomerang Drive-in.

One of the things we observed that has changed greatly since Terry first started tending cattle at age 12, and, when I rode alongside county agent Raymond Sutton, was that most farmers had Hereford cattle. Look around today and you find very few.

Today, Terry places his time and money on Charolais and Limo-Flex cattle that look like Black Angus. Why, “powerhouse genetics—they grow fast and have efficient food conversion.”

As a boy Terry said it was natural for him to hang out with the cattle. He even rode his bicycle through the fields after them: At least until momma ran him away from her calf and he crashed his bicycle.

The current days might be warmer but so much rain has bogged livestock farmers down. He lost one cow that got stuck in mud and died. He did rescue one by toting it to the barn, cleaning and blow drying it off.

One thing that does trouble Terry about the current cattle market is the extreme price volatility. Many decades ago you hardly saw prices change a nickel in many months.

He said that when he was a young man, his family and other calf growers could make a few bucks with what they called “junk calves.” Today, you can have solid calves but might not come out with the profits you need if the price happened to drop that month, he said.

The Baxters make a lot of their profits by selling registered young Charolais bulls to growers in Alabama, Georgia, and Texas. They have gotten as high as $2,000 per bull then, but currently about $1,200 each.

They sell calves and plenty of them, that’s stable. But “It’s hard to predict what price we might get. Past markets were more predictable.” Back then, decades ago, the buyers looked for big framed, heavy cattle. Today they favor smaller more feed efficient moderate frame steers.

Freddy and Terry share feeding chores, an ongoing winter and early spring chore. Freddy is 61.

I asked Terry what his biggest problem with farming has been: Getting hurt. His advice: “Don’t get in a hurry. You will get hurt.” His first major injury as a young farmer happened when a cow fell backwards and broke his left leg. A similar thing happened years later to break the same leg again.

Although rain creates a lot of mud and horrible farming conditions on dairies and castle farms, it does help crops. For example most local farmers had adequate hay last year.

The Baxters’ record hay harvest was 2,100 bales of hay. “We lost a bunch of bales that got rained on last year and ended up with 1,200 bales.”

In addition to hay, he feeds his calves a 12 percent protein mix, 94-440, that he purchases at the Cocke Farmers Cooperative.

Looking ahead and not worrying about the COVID-19 virus, he says that young people, especially school age, need to know more about where there food comes from and what farmers and ranchers do to produce it.

The Baxter operation with 400 owned and leased acres handles about 200 head. But Terry said, “You have to be in the thousands of head to be the big man.”

Speaking of the impact of the coronavirus, he said the Houston Livestock Show had been canceled.

There are a few large cattle growers in Cocke County but several such as Fletcher Ervin, R.C. Fox, Kenneth Frazier, and Buddy Suggs are gone, said Terry. “At one time we had close to 400 head.” He knows Perry Morrow of North Carolina who runs cattle near Arbor Road in Parrottsville. Terry estimates he has 175 to 200 head.

No matter what happens with cattle farming, “We’re going to tough it out.” Not only does he like the work but has been involved in cattle showing and judging for many years. These were good experiences.

I showed the second top bull of all the shows,” he said referring to a Charolais bull owned by Kenneth Frazier. One of his bulls sold for $40,000 and a female for $30,000, Terry recalled.

There is still money to be made in raising cattle and a lifestyle enjoyed by many Cocke Countians.