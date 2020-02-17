Newport, TN (37821)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.