NEWPORT—Members of the Newport City Board of Education held an emergency meeting Sunday, March 22, in what was probably the most unusual setting they have used.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, members met outside in the school parking lot, while standing six feet apart. Board members in attendance were Chair Jan Brooks, Linda Powell, David Perryman, and Mickey Powers.
The purposes of the meeting were to discuss payment of employees during the period of school cancellation, to develop a work schedule for administrators and other office employees, and to consider the reopening of Little Warriors Daycare after spring break.
On a motion by Powell, seconded by Perryman, the board approved a motion to pay all school employees during the time school is cancelled for the 2019-2020 school year. The motion also stipulated that the cafeteria and daycare budgets need to be depleted before the system can assist them, and that the payment of employees will end the last day of the 2019-2020 school year.
Regarding the reopening of Little Warriors Daycare, the board opted to table any action and revisit the question after April 13, 2020. The motion to table such a decision was made by Powers and seconded by Powell.
