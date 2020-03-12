KNOXVILLE—The Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council (METTC), branded as the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee, presented its annual Excellence in Tourism awards at the recent East Tennessee Legislative Luncheon.
State and local elected officials along with tourism professionals from the 16-county region attended the annual event where TDTD Assistant Commissioner of Rural Tourism & Outreach, Melanie Beauchamp, gave the keynote address and presented the awards.
The Excellence in Tourism awards honor events, festivals, marketing projects and individuals that have enhanced and increased tourism’s positive economic impact on the 16 counties of the METTC region.
Outstanding contributions by individuals are recognized with the Chuck Davis Leadership Awards. The awards are in honor of the former Morristown Area Chamber of Commerce and Newport tourism director and driving force behind the East Tennessee Crossing Scenic By-way who passed away unexpectedly in 2006.
Recognized for her long-time efforts to mentor, partner and promote tourism in her county, the region and state, the Cocke County Partnership’s director of tourism, Linda Lewanski was recognized as the Tourism Leader of the Year.
“I am so happy to receive this award,” Lewanski said. “It is especially meaningful to me, because the award is named after my friend Chuck Davis. I am humbled to be a recipient of an award that is dedicated to him. He was a special man and really made significant contributions to area tourism.
“Of course, I want to thank my METTC colleagues, the Partnership staff (who help me every day) and the folks in Cocke County for allowing me the opportunity to help them tell their stories.”
Cocke County Partnership President Lucas Graham is proud of the recognition.
“We are so very proud of Linda and the quality of work that she consistently puts forth,” Graham said.
“It is due to her diligent involvement and partnership with surrounding counties and regions, that Cocke County is able to thrive in such a competitive market. We are so blessed to have her on our team and this award is well deserved.”
METTC Executive Director Julie Graham added her thoughts.
“Linda’s leadership is evident in all that she does to mentor, partner and promote tourism for the communities in Cocke County, the region and for the state,” she said.
“It is amazing what can happen when we work together in Partnership, “ Lewanski concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.