COCKE COUNTY—When Melba Nease read of the Red Cross responding to Hurricanes in TN and across the southeast, she was interested in helping. When training was available in Morristown; she took it and met a volunteer nurse Kate Tron who became her mentor.
Melba responds in Cocke County when a fire destroys a home. She visits families and provides financial assistance with the basics – shelter, food, clothing and sometimes medicines. During 2019 alone, 19 families in Cocke County received this free assistance from the Red Cross.
Ray Cassavaugh also joined the Red Cross after a major disaster. When the wildfires destroyed many homes in the Gatlinburg area, Ray wanted to help. He participated in training in Knoxville. He wanted to get involved right away so worked for over a month with the TN Disaster Response in Gatlinburg helping with the logistics of all the donated supplies.
When the fire response was over, he resumed his training with the Red Cross in Northeast TN. He took courses in Morristown, Kingsport and on-line. Now he responds to home fires, installs smoke alarms in homes, and inspects shelter locations to be prepared for flooding, a winter storm or other major disaster.
“We only have a few of us responding in Cocke County and we need some more help”, says Melba. “Volunteers from neighboring counties help, but we would love to have additional local volunteers”. Ray echoes this call for help but cautions people they will need to take necessary training and be willing to devote some time to the volunteer job.
“While it is a volunteer position and you pretty much determine when you can volunteer; sometimes disasters do not fit your time frame and you need to be flexible”, says Ray. Both volunteers are ready to mentor new volunteers through the process of becoming a part of the Red Cross.
Melba says she enjoys responding to fires but notes there are other volunteer positions available like presenting a disaster education program called the “Pillowcase Project” in area elementary schools. Children learn to prepare for a disaster by gathering their needed supplies in a pillowcase. Once trained you can respond locally and log your response activity via the internet. So “remote volunteering” enables the response to be done quickly.
In addition to the disaster programs, the Red Cross provides health and safety training with a fee to cover materials; 108 Cocke County individuals were trained in 2019. An additional Red Cross program, little known outside the military community, provided 107 free services to 33 active duty military families during a family emergency such as a death, serious illness or birth.
To learn more about the Red Cross in Cocke County you can contact Adrian Riser at 865-599-6774 or adrian.riser2@redcross.org.
You can also check out the American Red Cross of Northeast TN by visiting www.redcross.org and entering your zip code. To access services in time of emergency call 423-765-4222. The American Red Cross is not a government agency; it is funded entirely by donations from some local United Ways, individuals, and local organizations.
