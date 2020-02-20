NEWPORT—The meeting of the County Legislative Body was at times a free-for-all Tuesday evening as commissioners and citizens discussed the possibility of a county wheel tax.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger brought the issue in front of the full body. He said the funds generated by a wheel tax would help cover a new county jail, as well as fund road repairs and needed improvements to the county’s schools.
Clevenger has been working with the County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) looking at resolutions for the tax.
Clevenger said $1.69 million could be generated.
“A tax of $50 per car and $25 per motorcycle would possibly bring in $1.69 million in revenue,” Clevenger said.
“Boats, trailers, farm equipment, and commercial vehicles would be excluded or exempt from the tax.”
Clevenger said the misconception with the tax is that it can be raised at any time by the CLB.
He said measures are in place to prevent that from happening.
“We can’t raise the tax without going through a lengthy process. It takes a 2/3 vote at two consecutive meetings, and it can still be sent to referendum.”
Many citizens were concerned with how the money will be spent if a wheel tax is put in place.
Clevenger said the resolution will state specifically where each dollar will go.
He said the majority of that money would go to cover a new county jail.
“If you don’t think the jail issues are keeping businesses from moving to this area your crazy,” Clevenger said.
“We need a new facility, and it breaks my heart to see the conditions these people are subjected to in the jail. I don’t want taxes and hate the idea, but I’ll have to pay it too.”
Commissioner Clevenger went on to say that it would take a property tax increase of 30 cents to generate the same amount of revenue as a wheel tax. He said an increase in the property tax rate would be a disaster for the county’s economic development efforts.
The jail or larger justice center would be in the $20-$30 million range based on estimates provided by MBI Architecture and Planning.
Clevenger estimates that the annual payments for a new jail would amount to $1.2-$1.4 million.
That would leave around $250,000 annually to go towards the school system and repairs to the crumbling county infrastructure.
Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes supports the efforts to build a new jail, but said that incarceration isn’t the solution.
“We need a facility to be able to salvage individuals and separate them from the ones who don’t care,” Fontes said.
“The old jail annex could be used for rehabilitation. There is money available to start programs that will stop recidivism.”
Fontes said in years past the jail was able to house inmates and receive state dollars for doing so.
The decertification of both jails cut that income stream.
Cocke County received around $35 per day for each individual the jail held for another county or state.
In one fiscal year Fontes said the jail brought in $800,000 for housing state inmates.
Commissioner David Veridal said it makes more sense for the county to find a way to pay for a new jail before the state mandates that one be built.
“It is up to us as a county to find a way to build a jail,” Veridal said.
“We don’t want a federal judge coming in and telling us what kind of jail we need to build. They will make sure it’s the Cadillac of jails.”
Chairman Clay Blazer said it’s hard to ask constituents for more money when citizens as a whole are cash-strapped.
He said many are worried about paying for bills this month and cant focus on the future.
“People are wondering how they will pay their bills in February, not 6 months from now or even two years from now,” Blazer said.
“Many are left choosing between paying their taxes or buying food and medicine. The cycle of poverty is hard to break. The smallest thing comes up and it wreaks havoc on your budget.
“We are simply looking at ideas, but nobody says let me pay more. They will only pay what they are forced to pay.”
Sheriff Fontes said the lack of planning by previous leaders has left the county in a terrible state.
He said the community needs to come together to discuss the issues and come up with a consensus on how to solve the problems.
Commissioner Gayla Blazer suggested having a town hall style meeting where members of the public could ask questions about the wheel tax and others issues they think are important.
The body agreed to hold that meeting on March 28 in the Cocke County High School auditorium from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Commissioner Norman Smith said he doesn’t support a wheel tax or property tax increase, but cant stand the living conditions inmates are facing.
“I’m not for a wheel tax or property tax, but once you take a tour through these jails you will see the need for a new facility. Ever person in there is someone’s mom, dad, sister or brother. It’s shameful having 20 women in a cell with 10 beds and water leaking in,” Smith said.
No action was taken on the matter, but commissioner Clevenger will bring sample resolutions to the next finance committee meeting.
HOME Grant
Mayor Crystal Ottinger was pleased to announce that Cocke County will once again apply for the HOME Grant.
If awarded, the grant would bring in $500,000 to be used for home repairs for low income individuals.
Ottinger said there used to be a $40,000 cap for each home, but that has since been removed.
“There used to be a $40,000 cap, but this time it will be different. They will tear down and replace structures. Community Development Partners has agreed to administer the grant for us and we won’t be out any money,” Ottinger said.
The counties that will receive the grant monies will be announced in the coming months.
New County Attorney
Commissioners voted to hire Melissa Gossman as the next county attorney based on the recommendation of Mayor Ottinger.
Gossman was one of three applicants for the position. She spent most of her time as assistant legal counsel to the state auditor in Columbus, Ohio.
The position will be part-time, and the contract for one year.
Each party will have 90 days to opt out of the contract.
Ottinger noted that Gossman was the only candidate with governmental experience.
Former county attorney Brittany Vick has agreed to assist in the transition.
