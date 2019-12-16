NEWPORT—Two people are facing multiple charges including driving under the influence and vehicular assault following separate crashes in Newport over the weekend.
On Friday the Tennessee Highway Patrol was dispatched to the area of Cosby Highway near Wilderness Trail concerning a two-car accident just before 7:30 p.m.
Upon arrival THP Troopers learned David France, 44, Sevierville, was traveling south on Cosby Highway when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Saturn Outlook, operated by Spencer Moore, 36, Newport.
According to the report, Moore’s vehicle came to a rest on its side in the ditch.
Both Moore and a passenger, identified as “Kortnee” were transported to Newport Medical Center for treatment.
France was also transported to the hospital.
THP’s report showed that France has pending charges of vehicular assault, driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence and simple possession of schedule VI.
Sane arrest
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shannon L. Sane, 43, Duncan Street, following a vehicle accident on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Sane is facing charges of vehicular assault (two counts), driving under the influence, possession of schedule IV, driving while license revoked and tampering with evidence.
On Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the area of Clevenger Cut-Off Road concerning a wreck with injuries around 10 a.m.
Deputy Zach Magouirk learned that Sane was traveling east on Clevenger Cut-Off when he struck another vehicle head-on.
Deputy Magouirk said the victims, Alvin Jay Shelton, 65, and Debra Ivy, 55, sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to UT Medical Center.
According to the report, deputies made contact with Sane and noticed he had two “wet” pills on his shirt. Deputies noted Sane then grabbed the pills and crushed them.
A subsequent search of Sane’s vehicle revealed more crushed narcotics.
Sane was transported to the Newport Medical Center for treatment and then released into the custody of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
