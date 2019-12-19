NEWPORT—A single vehicle accident on Morrell Springs Road led to the death of a Newport man early Thursday night after his truck left the road and struck a tree.
According to police, Gary Taff, 52, was driving his 2014 Dodge Ram east bound on Morrell Springs Road when for “unknown reasons”, the vehicle crossed the center line into the other lane striking several fence posts and a road sign along the highway.
Taff’s vehicle continued down an embankment into an open field where it struck a tree at the bottom of the field.
Upon arrival police officers could see Taff slumped over toward the passenger side of the Dodge Ram. Taff appeared to be unresponsive.
Reports show police made entry through the back passenger window to gain access to the driver.
Taff was transported to Newport Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Police confirmed no presence of drugs or alcohol in accident.
