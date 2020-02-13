NEWPORT—There will be a screening of the Dr. Dennis Branch Documentary on Sunday, February 23 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in downtown Newport.
The screening is open to the public, and there is no admission.
Come and view the colorful and unlikely story of a black doctor practicing medicine here in Cocke County during the Jim Crow era.
Dr. Branch is one of the most outstanding citizens of Newport’s past, who practiced medicine here in Cocke County from 1914 until 1962. Ebony magazine, a national publication featured Dr. Branch in a 1957 issue and because of this, the doctor was featured on national television on The Ralph Edwards show “This is Your Life.”
After the screening a Q&A session will present an opportunity for attendees to share encounters or stories of Dr. Branch. Teachers are encouraged to come and view Dr. Branch’s extraordinary story and consider creating an educational curriculum for high school civics and history classes.
This event is sponsored by the Tennessee Picnic Association in partnership with Tanner Heritage Project a non-profit.
