NEWPORT—On Wednesday Newport Grammar announced the school would be closing Thursday and Friday due to widespread illness throughout student and staff population.
The school reported 80 students out on Tuesday and 86 students on Wednesday. With numbers seemingly climbing, it was decided to close the school for the rest of the week.
Custodians are on site disinfecting to prepare for students return on Monday. School officials say the illnesses seemed to be a combination of the flu and stomach virus.
