DEL RIO—Visit beautiful Del Rio in the mountains for the 12th annual Christmas Bazaar.
The event, which began 12 years ago with 15 local crafts people, has grown to include more than 45-50 regional crafters of handmade and homemade items.
Just a few examples of the crafts represented will be paintings, photography, hand sewn items and crocheted items, pottery, several forms of wood working, broom making, home made soaps and oils, beautiful Christmas ornaments and decorations and so much more.
Modern Woodman will be on hand to support this community event.
Everyone should stop at their table for a free ticket to win a door prize, which is a photograph by Michael Sledjeski.
The indoor event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Del Rio Elementary School, and features delicious food and seasonal music.
There is a Silent Auction running all day, and there will be some real bargains on craft items.
All proceeds benefit the Del Rio Volunteer Fire Department and Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.