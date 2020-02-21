As the season of Lent approaches, the observance of Shrove Tuesday, also known as Fat Tuesday, will be observed at the Episcopal Church of the Annunciation in Newport.
The church will host a pancake and sausage supper for the community on Tuesday, February 25 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the church, which is directly across from the Post Office on the Cosby Highway.
Historically, Shrove Tuesday occurs before Ash Wednesday, which marks the 40 days preceding Easter.
Before we begin Lent on Feb. 26, a time of fasting, abstinence, and the denial of ego, please join the Episcopal church for a time of fun and fellowship.
Bring your family and friends to this annual event, and feel free to come hungry so you can eat all the pancakes your heart desires.
The Episcopal Church welcomes you!
