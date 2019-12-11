NEWPORT—No injuries were reported after a train struck a vehicle on Tabor Street in Newport on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Newport Police Officers were dispatched to the accident just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Upon arrival, Sgt. Derek Wright came in contact with the owner of the vehicle, James Stepp, who said as he was attempting to cross the railroad tracks at the end of Tabor Street, his 2007 Honda Accord became stuck.
Stepp said he didn't call 911, and as he sat in his car, he saw the train approaching. The driver jumped from his vehicle, which was hit in the rear by the train.
According to the report, the impact caused Stepp’s Honda to be pushed down the tracks where it struck a Nissan truck at a residence on Tabor Street.
The Honda came to a rest after it went through a yard and struck a tree.
Officers reported Stepp was injured in the crash, but he was transported to Newport Medical Center for an evaluation.
