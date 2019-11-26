NEWPORT—The Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce is still taking applications at the Chamber of Commerce office for the annual Newport Christmas Parade. The parade will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 beginning promptly at 3 pm. The Parade starts at Debbie’s Drive-In and will continue down Broadway heading east through downtown Newport and will finish at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.
This year we ask that parade participants embrace the theme — “Your Christmas Journey.” The Cocke County Partnership hopes to emphasize to our community the importance of the 2020 Census and the need for everyone to be counted. The Bible tells us a decree went out that all the world should be taxed. And with that, Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem to be “counted” began.
For participants in the Newport Christmas Parade, we ask that you tell us “Your Christmas Journey”. Some ideas to get you started:
• Your journey to meet family for the holidays
• Santa’s journey around the world
• The journey to find the perfect gift
• A Polar Express journey
• Dashing through the snow journey
Deadline to submit applications is December 6, 2019.
The price is $10 for floats, $5 for vehicles, marchers or horses.
After December 6, 2019, an additional $10.00 late fee will be added, and you won’t be included in the script.
Parade guidelines, pricing and applications are available at the Chamber of Commerce office which is in the Newport Community Center. Applications are also online at www.newportcockecountychamber.com/events/christmas-parade/. Parade entry fees are to be submitted with the parade application.
“We look forward to celebrating this joyous time of year by facilitating this event for Cocke County!” said CCP Chamber of Commerce Director Lynn Ramsey.
“Our hope is that everyone will help us celebrate the season by supporting our community’s parade. During the parade everyone will enjoy the Cocke County High School Band, floats, marching units, antique cars and tractors, children’s groups, and clubs and organizations from all over Cocke County!
“Whether you plan to be a participant or spectator we look forward to seeing you at the parade.”
The Parade will also be shown on Facebook live again this year, compliments of the City of Newport.
For more information please contact The Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce office at 423-623-7201.
