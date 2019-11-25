NEWPORT—Two Cocke County men are facing charges following a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, Nov. 24.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the men as Jeremy Edward Dodge, 29, Blue Mill Road, Del Rio and Benjamin Daniel Laws, 38, Edwina-Bridgeport Road.
On Sunday, Sgt. Max Laughter said he observed a Chevrolet Silverado that had a brake light out turn onto Dark Hollow Road.
Laughter attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the car, identified as Dodge, ran from the deputy.
The pursuit continued on to Stoneview Way before coming to a stop in front of 2182 Grandview Way.
According to the report, Sgt. Laughter removed Dodge and Laws from the vehicle at gun point. Both men were detained at the scene and taken into custody without further incident.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed multiple hypodermic needles and a glass pipe.
Dodge was charged with evading arrest, driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility, violation of light law, violation of registration and carried registration.
Laws was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
