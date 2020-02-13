Several drugs were found inside a vehicle following a traffic stop in Newport Monday night. Patrolman Shane Bower said he and Capt. Derrick Webb conducted a traffic stop after they observed a vehicle sitting in the roadway blocking a private driveway.
Officers came in contact with driver, identified as Branden Lee James, 31, Alex Street, and he was detained for questioning.
Officers obtained verbal consent to search James’ vehicle where they found several bags that contained 3.9 grams of methamphetamine, 7.5 grams of marijuana, 5 pills identified as Diazepam, 60 pills identified as Morphine Sulfate, several drug paraphernalia items and $409 in cash.
James was arrested and charged with possession for resale, drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II, marijuana possession and improper tags.
