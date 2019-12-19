NEWPORT—A young mother of two who had recently been reported missing was found dead in an Oak Ridge apartment on Thursday.
Destyni Boykin, 28, was reported missing to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office nearly two weeks ago by her mother Ellen Mallicoat.
Mallicoat told deputies that the last contact she had with her daughter was two days prior via a text message.
According to reports, Boykins last known whereabouts was at JourneyPure Rehabilitation in Norris, Tennessee.
On Thursday, the Oak Ridge Police Department reported Boykin had been found deceased in an apartment.
Police are conducting an investigation into her death.
