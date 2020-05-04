NEWPORT—A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Newport woman after she was found to be in possession of drugs on Friday, May 1.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the female as Brenda Diane Shelton, 24, Fowlers Ridge Road. She was charged with possession of schedule II and possession of schedule VI.
On Friday, Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Cosby Highway and English Mountain Road when he observed a vehicle, operated by Shelton, traveling at 20 mph with her emergency lights flashing.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop where they made contact with Shelton and learned she had an active warrant for her arrest.
After confirming the warrant, deputies placed Shelton under arrest. According to the report, Shelton admitted she was in possession of drugs and a large quantity of cash.
A subsequent search revealed Shelton was in possession of a bag that contained 4.3 grams of marijuana, another bag that contained 0.3 grams of cocaine and over $1,000 in U.S. currency.
Shelton was charged and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
