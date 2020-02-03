NEWPORT-Grab your sweetheart and join the Newport Theatre Guild for a Valentine Cabaret featuring an evening of romantic songs and dances from some of your favorite movies.
The two day Valentine inspired event is in its second year and cast members are excited to once again kick off their theatrical season to swooning solos and contemporary dances.
Guild member Stephanie Williams said Perfect Peace Events is catering both evenings and Good Water Vineyards will be on site with their local wines.
“We will have heavy hors d’oeuvres with sandwiches, finger food and dips. The price of the ticket also covers the food and one drink or one glass of wine,” Williams said.
Songs will include Moon River, Hopelessly Devoted, Glory of Love and many more selections. Several members will be performing including Guild President Clay Blazer, Suzanne Belcher, Dr. Mike Hood and Jennifer Eisenhower among others.
The events will be held on Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Quality Inn in Newport. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the door or on the Guild website at www.newporttheatreguild.com
