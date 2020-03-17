NEWPORT—Citizens having business to tend to at the Cocke County Courthouse will find certain health safety precautions have been implemented because of the COVID-19 virus.
Public access to the courthouse is currently restricted to the Main Street door (facing the railroad). Courthouse employees have been issued swipe cards for access to work. Court bailiffs are positioned at all entrances to the building.
At the Courthouse Annex, an employee of the Cocke County Sheriff’s office has been placed on duty at the building’s main entrance. Visitors to that building will be asked the nature of their business, if they have been out of the country recently, and if they are showing signs of sickness.
Cocke County Administrator of Elections Josh Blanchard said his office, the Cocke County Election Commission, may not close during this time, regardless of any future decisions.
“We must remain open because we are in a qualifying period for the August election,” Blanchard explained on Monday. “The qualifying period ends on April 2, and the withdrawal deadline is April 9. We have to remain open until then.”
Courthouse office hours will be 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
