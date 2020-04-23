WSCC's Surgical Technology Program donates over 6,000 surgical masks

Walters State’s Surgical Technology Program donated a total of 6,500 medical-grade masks to area health care providers earlier this month to help area hospitals during the shortages caused by coronavirus pandemic. The donations became available due to students having completed required clinical rotations early, according to Stephanie Austin, director of the program.
“We have more clinical hours built into our program than required by our accrediting agency. When the college switched to an online environment in March, our students had completed the requirements,” Austin said.
The program is based at the college’s Sevier County Campus.
The masks went to LeConte Medical Center, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Newport Medical Center. Some equipment was also donated to the Sevier County Board of Education to protect those delivering meals to the now out-of-school students.
“Our program has a few extra weeks of clinical training to give our students more time to decide what area they want to work in,” Austin said.
The program’s graduates facilitate safe and effective surgical procedures working closely with surgeons.
