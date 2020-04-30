Sheriff's department receives stuffed animals for children
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Department received a gift of 32 stuffed animals on Tuesday, April 28, from Isaiah 1:17 House. The animals will be given to small children caught in tragic and/or domestic issues. From left are Martha Newman, Cindy Lowery, Heather McGaha holding Gracelynn, Rebecca Colley, Armando Fontes, CJ Ball, Gem Lister, Derrick Woods, and Krystie Vance.

 DUAY O'NEIL

