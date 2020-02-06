NEWPORT—The former Cocke County corrections officer facing charges stemming from the alleged assault of a handcuffed inmate was in criminal court Tuesday morning before Judge Carter Moore.
Assistant District Attorney Joanne Sheldon asked Judge Moore to approve a continuance in the Townsend case in order for the DA’s office to secure necessary medical records for the victim.
Sheldon said the records were coming from two different hospitals and were needed before the office could move forward. She said the records will show the extent of the injuries and the age of any previous injuries that may have been sustained by the victim.
Judge Moore granted a continuance and Townsend will appear again in court on April 28.
Kelton Townsend was arrested last October after Newport Police Department body cam video showed him assault inmate Jerry Miller as he was being booked into custody. Miller was handcuffed during the incident.
Miller had been arrested by Newport officers for a domestic dispute. Miller allegedly attempted to disrupt an emergency call placed by his girlfriend.
In the video, Miller was forcefully thrown to the ground by Townsend. He was transported to Newport Medical Center the next morning and was found to have suffered eight broken ribs and a punctured lung.
