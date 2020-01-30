NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing several charges following a brief vehicle pursuit on Monday, Jan. 27.
Cocke County Sheriff Officials identified the male as Ronnie Travis Samples, 32, Bogard Road. He was charged with driving under the influence, evading arrest, failure to maintain lane, speeding, failure to exercise due care, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, violation of implied consent and criminal attempt.
On Monday, Deputy Joshua Matthew said while he was patrolling the area of Cosby Highway near Lanes Market, he observed a gray Nissan Altima speeding and the driver, later identified as Samples, was not maintaining his lane of travel.
Deputy Matthews reportedly turned on his emergency lights, and Samples did not stop, but continued on Bogard Road where he hit speeds over 70 mph. He was traveling on the opposite side of the roadway, the report stated.
Samples reportedly crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Holders Grove and Ballpark Road. Deputy Matthews said the pursuit continued as Samples returned to the roadway and continued toward Cosby Highway.
According to the report, the pursuit came to an end after Lt. David Moriarty deployed spike strips near the Foothills Parkway that struck three tires on Sample’s vehicle.
Samples came to a stop and was taken into custody without further incident.
Upon inventory of the vehicle, Deputy Matthews said he found an open container of alcohol along with three other empty containers.
According to the report, as deputies arrived at the Cocke County Jail Annex, Samples refused to participate in a field sobriety test and he reportedly became “aggressive.”
As Samples turned around in an “aggressive” way, K9 Hammer bit Samples on the right bicep. Samples was transported to Newport Medical Center for treatment and was later released into the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.
