NEWPORT—In today’s world the family nucleus has been put under pressure from societal influences that often times leads to divorce, substance abuse, neglect and emotional or physical abuse.
Those factors can lead children to perform poorly in class and also impact their attendance. These are the things that teachers and administrators are dealing with on a daily basis.
A study performed by Kaiser Permanente health care company, known as Adverse Childhood Experiences or ACES, showed the correlation between a childhood trauma and the subsequent effect that trauma has on proper brain function and cognition.
According to the study, there are ten types of childhood trauma. Five of those are physical abuse, verbal abuse, sexual abuse, physical neglect and emotional neglect. The other five are related to family members and include an alcoholic parent, a parent who is a domestic violence victim, a family member that is incarcerated, mental health issues and the loss of a parent through divorce or death.
These traumas are found to carry into adulthood and effect work ethic and can be disabling to an individual’s social functioning skills. The study found that the more ACES individuals have, the more likely they experience negative health in adulthood such as cancer, heart disease and early death.
A 2016 Tennessee study on adverse childhood experiences showed at least 61 percent of participants had at least one ACE and more than one in four in the state had three or more traumatic incidents in childhood.
The most commonly reported were emotional abuse, divorce and substance abuse.
Cocke County Schools Take Initiative
In November at least thirty Cocke County School System’s central office staff and principals spent a day completing ACES training, according to Gateway Programs of Cocke County Program Director Bryan Douglas.
The testing comes along with many new support programs enacted this school year through the recent AWARE Grant. The grant provides in school social workers, coordinated school health and several smaller outreach programs that focus on the individual student’s needs and mental health.
Through the grant and training, the hope is that all schools will become trauma informed.
Now that administration members have trained, the plan is to offer a spring session that would include one trainer per school. Those trainers would then be responsible to implement training sessions for their school staff members.
What Can Be Done
Once a trauma has been done it is in place and cannot be undone. However, one main goal of the ACES awareness is to build resiliency by offering therapeutic interventions and to provide more stable and nurturing environments for students.
“Positive enforcement and equipping children with better coping skills can help them overcome what they have been through,” Douglas said.
Many of the programs are in the beginning stages and are being studied by school officials prior to introducing them to the student population.
