NEWPORT—The Community Action Board (CAB) recently met to go over a full agenda and discuss several changes that will take place in the near future due to bylaw guidelines.
Coordinated School Health Coordinator Dottie Ford had concerns about the board’s bylaws after reading through the packet. In reading the bylaws, Ford found that the CAB is a board mandated by the Department of Children Services (DCS), and as a school representative she believed it was a conflict of interest for her to be chairperson for the monthly meetings.
“I’ll continue to be a part of the DCS/CAB meetings and collaborative efforts, just not as chairperson. I believe we can do even more good work using both the CAB and Coordinated School Health advisory boards,” Ford said.
DCS Regional Prevention Supervisor Rob Burke agreed with Ford that the two entities should operate together with the same mission and goals, but have separate agendas and boards.
Funds for Families
Treasurer Amy Blackwell read the yearly spending report and handed a detailed printout for funds distributed throughout 2019.
Assistance included helping families to keep their homes, gas cards for visitations, formula for trial home placements and assisting a mother to get her driver’s license in order to be able to work to support her family.
However, even with a little over $4,000 in donations to the community, the CAB treasury balance sits at over $19,000 at the close of year.
Project AWARE Director Kim Guinn felt strongly about such a high balance sitting in the account.
“My question is if we have this much money in our account and a huge need in the county, why are we not helping more people in the community?” she asked.
Ford told members that most financial assistance requests come via DCS with the purpose to help children in the county and strive to keep children in their homes.
The CLB allots $13,000 per year to the Action Board to disperse for children and their families.
“If we have $13,000 a year then we need to roll out $13,000 a year to the community. Not hoard the money. Having $19,000 in our account in December is shame on us when there are needs not being met in this county,” Guinn said.
Ford agreed but cautioned that the board needs to be sure the donated monies are benefiting the child directly.
“We have to be good stewards of the funds given to us. Recently we helped a child who needed glasses and the family couldn’t afford them even with TennCare,” Ford said.
“He was actually asking teachers to blow his worksheets up so he could see them. Glasses, dental work these are the things we can directly say we are doing to meet the needs of the child.”
DCS caseworker Dwane Powers pointed out the needs children have who are not yet in the state’s custody.
“We have children and their families living in barns and chicken coops. There’s obviously needs there that need met. We need parameters but quick turn around on the requests. If you have a family in a FEMA trailer with black mold, we need to do what we can do and do it quickly,” Powers said.
Officers Elected for New Year
Members elected five new board members for the upcoming year. Officers elected were for chair, co-chair, secretary, treasurer and community engagement specialist. The new officers will be the advisory board for the CAB and will be the decisive votes for donation requests in the community.
Anyone interested in requesting help from the CAB can call Rob Burke at 423-608-9259 or email Robert.F.Burke@tn.gov
