HARTFORD—A man was killed Sunday night after he struck another vehicle head-on on Big Creek Road in Hartford.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the deceased male as Jerry Black, 59, Hartford.
On Sunday, several first responders were dispatched to the 3200 block of Big Creek Road concerning the two-car accident around 7:15 p.m.
Upon arrival, THP Trooper Paul Kilday learned Black was traveling north on Big Creek Road when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2004 Audi operated by Brian Sehrt, 57, Hartford, head-on.
Sehrt sustained injuries in the accident, but further details were not provided in the report.
According to the THP report, Black had consumed alcohol prior to the accident.
