NEWPORT—A Cosby man is facing several charges after he attempted to drop off drugs at the Cocke County Jail Annex on Monday, Dec. 9.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the male as Royce C. Branscum, 36, Jones Cove Road.
Branscum was charged with possession of schedule II, simple possession, possession of drug parapheranlia, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of schedule IV and possession of schedule III.
Deputy Blake Cupp said he was notified by corrections officers that they had Branscum detained after he was found attempting to conduct a “drop” at the jail.
Deputy Cupp spoke with Branscum who admitted he was in possession of “dope.”
According to the report, deputies recovered a small bag that contained methamphetamine, marijuana, a white pill identified as Hydrochloride Sublingual and another pill identified as Clonazepam. Another package that contained needles and tobacco was also found in Branscum’s possession.
He was escorted by deputies and booked into the Cocke County Jail.
