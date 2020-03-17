NASHVILLE—In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeffrey S. Bivins, the Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court, declared a “state of emergency for the Judicial Branch of Tennessee government” on Friday, March 13.

The order activated a “Continuity of Operations Plan” for Tennessee courts, emphasizing that “First and foremost, the local and state courts of the State of Tennessee are open and will remain open under all circumstances, subject to the provisions of this order.”

The order goes on to state, “All in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in Tennessee, including but not limited to municipal, juvenile, general sessions, trial and appellate courts, are suspended from the close of business on Friday, March 13, 2020, through Tuesday, March 31, 2020, “ subject to certain exceptions.

Those exceptions include the following:

• Proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals

• Civil and criminal jury trials that are in progress as of March 13, 2020

• Proceedings related to relief from abuse, including but not limited to orders of protection

• Proceedings related to emergency child custody orders

• Department of Children’s Services emergency matters related to child protection

• Proceedings related to petitions for temporary injunctive relief

• Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders

• Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency

• Other exceptions as approved by the Chief Justice

Regarding these exceptions, the presiding judge or designee of the presiding judge of each judicial district is authorized to determine the manner in which in-person exceptions are to be conducted. Any other exceptions must be approved by the Chief Justice.

Regarding in-court proceedings, only attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers, and other “necessary persons as determined by the trial judge” will be allowed to attend.

The order urges “all judges and court clerks...to limit in-person courtroom contact as much as possible by utilizing available technologies, including alternative means of filing, teleconferencing, email, and video conferencing.”

The justice’s order also addressed the possibility of office closures during this time, stating “these offices (those of the judge and/or court clerk) shall remain accessible by telephone and email to the extent possible during their regular business hours. If available, drop boxes should be used for conventionally filed documents.”

Chief Justice Bivins’ order also emphasized that “court proceedings by telephone, video, teleconferencing, email, and other means that do not involve in-person contact” are “expressly” not prohibited and does not affect “courts’ consideration of matters that can be resolved without in-person proceedings.”

Current court deadlines in “court rules, statutes, ordinances, administrative rules, or otherwise that are set to expire between March 13 and March 31, 2020,” are extended through April 6, 2020, as are “orders of protection and temporary injunctions” set to expire during the same time period.