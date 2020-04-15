COCKE COUNTY—Governor Bill Lee said he recommends that schools remain closed for the rest of the school year.
The governor made that announcement during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. He is not ordering that schools close, only making the recommendation.
Each school district is in control of whether they close or not, but Lee said he doesn’t see that as an issue.
Penny Schwinn, Commissioner of Education for the state, said that online learning options will continue to be provided for the remainder of the school year.
She also said that each student will progress to the next grade level.
Schwinn said that students will return to school in the fall.
The Cocke County School board met via teleconference Tuesday evening where the board adopted several emergency policies set in place by the Tennessee School Board’s Association (TSBA).
Those policies pertained to emergency closings, employee designations during emergency closure and telework during emergencies.
Manney Moore, director of schools, noted these policies will only pertain to the current school year.
During the director’s report Moore said there will be no level effectiveness scores and that observations for teachers set before March 20 will not be completed.
AP tests for students will be a different format and may be taken from a remote location Moore added.
Dual credit CTE classes will be postponed to September. Moore said this will impact 40 students.
With the county working on a budget for 2020-21, Moore said it will be difficult to produce a budget for the school system due to a drop in sales tax revenue.
That revenue stream funds the school system.
“This has had a huge impact across the county and our country,” Moore said.
“The governor adjusted a 4 percent instructional line item, which usually means a raise for teachers. This won’t be true for most systems because it’s based on the number of students. That number will be more like 2 percent due to expected shortfalls in the states budget. It is hard for us to make a budget without the sales tax numbers.”
Moore said that federal dollars are available to the schools, but that money in all likelihood cannot be used to cover teacher’s salaries.
During his press conference, the governor said he has talked with government officials about securing more funding for schools that are greatly impacted by COVID-19 shortfalls.
The county would like a budget from the school system by May 15.
The school system is working on tech upgrades to deal with situations like the current COVID-19 pandemic.
They hope to promote remote learning when access to the classroom is restricted.
A new website was recently created to help disseminate information about schools.
Parents can visit cockecountyschools.org for information about COVID-19 and announcements concerning the school system.
The board removed a request from Finchum Sports Flooring for refinishing gym floors for a price of $20,743.
Board members Richard Coggins and John Johnson said they have not been pleased with the company’s work at Cosby and Grassy Fork.
Casey Kelley, Assistant Director of Schools, said he will seek out other bids from companies to refinish gym floors.
Kelley said that School Resources Officers continue to work on Mondays and Wednesdays distributing meals for students at schools.
He said that officers are on normal patrol throughout the rest of the week based on the memorandum of understanding with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
The next board meeting is scheduled for May 14.
