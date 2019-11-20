NEWPORT—Attorneys for Jerry Miller recently withdrew a motion to seize all of Cocke County’s servers, video recording devices, computers and storage devices.
He was scheduled to be in Knoxville’s U.S. District court on Thursday before the motion was withdrawn.
Miller was arrested earlier this year after a domestic disturbance incident. He was taken into custody by City of Newport police officer Joshyua Shults and brought to the county jail.
Corrections officer Kelton Townsend booked Miller into the jail.
While being processed, body cam video shows a handcuffed Miller being slammed to the ground by Townsend.
The video footage was short, and Miller’s lawyers say portions of the video are missing.
Miller alleged that after the video cam worn by Shults was turned off, Townsend proceeded to jump on him causing multiple fractures to his ribs and a punctured lung.
Miller spent the night in the county jail before reporting to court the next morning. He was released from jail by Cocke County General Session Judge Brad Davidson. Documents say that Miller was in acute medical distress.
It was after his release that the jail called an ambulance and Miller was transported to Knoxville, according to court documents.
Guard Pleads Not Guilty
Despite the video showing Townsend slamming Miller to the ground, the former corrections officer recently pled not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and official oppression in Miller incident.
Townsend was charged and arrested several days after Miller filed suit against Cocke County.
TBI Investigation
Cocke County District Attorney James Dunn could only say that he “had some questions” about the incident and his office requested that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) open an investigation into Miller’s allegations and those who were involved in the incident.
The TBI is currently investigating the matter.
