NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office along with the Cocke County Board of Education has announced the addition of seven new school resource officers (SRO).
The new additions mean that every school in Cocke County will have a law enforcement officer present during school hours.
Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes said in a press release the Cocke County Board of Education was recently awarded with a safety grant implemented by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. The grant worth $245,000, will fund the majority of the salaries for the new officers.
“The Sheriff’s Office will have 11 full-time SRO’s working alongside our children and faculty in every school. The officers will be conducting safety education, drug education and will be assigned to investigate criminal issues at their assigned school.” Sheriff Fontes said.
“The officers will be a positive role model for our children by motivating them to become community leaders, to stand against bullying, to help them better understand the dangers of substance abuse and to be responsible, accountable adults.”
Sheriff Fontes along with Director of Schools Manny Moore began the discussion of having officers in every school during the summer of 2017 when Moore appeared in front of a County Legislative Body's Finance Committee to bring awareness to the issue.
“Our children and school staff deserve to learn and work in a safe environment and by putting officers in every school, this is proactive policing at its best.” Sheriff Fontes stated.
“We will continue to train and equip our officers to keep our schools safe. This is wonderful accomplishment.”
The officers that have been assigned to schools are as followed; SRO Jacob Damron will be at Del Rio Elementary, SRO Jessica Butler will be at Cosby, SRO Teresa Maples will be at Smoky Mountain Elementary, SRO Randy Cutshaw will be at Bridgeport Elementary, SRO Colby Franco will be at Grassy Fork Elementary, SRO Joshua Boyce will be at Centerview Elementary, SRO Chris Williamson will be at Northwest Elementary, SRO Daniel Williams will be at Cocke County High School, SRO Danny Hartsell will be at Parrottsville Elementary, SRO Andrew Clark will be at Edgemont Elementary, and SRO Sgt. Danny Ray Reese will serve as a floating supervisor when he is not at Cosby.
All officers are POST certified.
Sheriff Fontes said that officers will continue to conduct safety assessments and will patrol the community while students are on break from school.
“We’re very appreciative for all of the hard work that all the folks involved put in including the Sheriff’s Office, administrative staff, Cocke County Board of Education and the community.” Director of Schools Manny Moore stated.
