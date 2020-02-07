NEWPORT—Angie Ray Shelton, longtime employee of the Cocke County Property Assessor’s Office, and current Assessor, today announced she is seeking re-election for Assessor of Property.
In making her announcement, Shelton said she has worked in the office for 30 years. “I worked there in the Summer Youth Program in 1989,” said Shelton, “and was then hired fulltime in October of 1989, under the supervision of then Assessor of Property Delmar Williamson.” After Williamson left the office in 2005, Shelton continued working in the office as Margaret Sorrell’s assistant. In 2016 Shelton was elected to serve as Assessor of Property.
“I’ve attended several courses pertaining to my job, including Tennessee Law and Appraisal Fundamentals through UT, the International Association of Assessing Officers-Course 101—Fundamentals of Property Appraisal, the International Association of Assessing Officers—Course 400—Assessment Administration, the Emergency Management Institute—FEMA—Managing Floodplain Development, and Impact Training,” Shelton said.
Shelton is married to Glen Shelton, an employee of Sonoco Flexible Packaging in Morristown. They reside in Newport and are the parents of Marci Ann Shelton White, an employee of Newport Medical Center, who is married to Wesley White, an employee of Bush Brothers. Shelton also has a grandson, Landyn White. Angie is the daughter of R.C. and Janette Ray of Newport; she has two brothers David Ray and Jeff Ray and one sister Regina Ray Thornton.
She and her family are members of Edgemont Church of God where she serves as vice-president in the Women’s Discipleship.
In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and doing photography.
“I enjoy working with the public and community,” Shelton said. “With my qualifications, training and knowledge of the office, I feel like I have the experience to continue serving as your Property Assessor. I always strive to help everyone to the best of my ability and when reelected, I will continue to do so. I ask for your complimentary vote and support in the upcoming Primary Election for the Assessor of Property. I thank you in advance.”
